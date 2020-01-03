Heartland lawmakers weigh in on killing of top Iranian general

Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers issued the following statements in response to Thursday's announcement that Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Quds Force who was behind the killing of over 600 U.S. service members in Iraq and a countless number of terrorist acts throughout the world, had been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad's International Airport.

RELATED: Iran vows ‘harsh’ response to US killing of top general; more US troops to be deployed

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa