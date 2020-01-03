Heartland lawmakers weigh in on killing of top Iranian general

Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers issued the following statements in response to Thursday's announcement that Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Quds Force who was behind the killing of over 600 U.S. service members in Iraq and a countless number of terrorist acts throughout the world, had been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad's International Airport.
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.
"President Trump has authority and responsibility to protect American lives and interests when they are threatened. Having seen the resolve of the U.S. to defend itself, I hope Iran will end their destructive behavior and choose a more rational path."
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
“This is very simple: General Soleimani is dead because he was an evil bastard who murdered Americans.”
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa
“Qassem Soleimani orchestrated heinous and reckless actions, including the slaughter of Americans, for far too long. Now, at the direction of President Trump, he has been brought to justice before he could could kill even more Americans. I applaud the work of U.S. military personnel in carrying out this mission. America, and our world, is safer because of Soleimani’s death.”
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
"Iran is the number number one exporter of terror. If this is true, his demise was many years in coming."