Heartland lawmakers praise passage of disaster relief funding

The Heartland Congressional delegation weighed-in Monday evening as the House finally approved the long-awaited $19.1 billion disaster aid bill.

Rep. Don Bacon

“Tonight, I voted in favor of the much-needed disaster relief for Nebraska families, businesses, and farmers. Also included is $120 million for Offutt Air Force Base. I thank my colleagues for voting to pass this legislation to help Nebraskans get back on their feet. When natural disasters strike, Americans pull together and lift each other up.”

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

“I am pleased that the House has passed this funding bill so that assistance can soon reach the individuals, communities, and military installations, such as Offutt, in need of this relief. This is great news for Nebraskans and others who have been affected by natural disasters in recent months. Clearly, much more work and funding is necessary, but this legislation is a meaningful step forward as we continue the flood recovery efforts.”

The final version of the disaster relief bill includes a number of provisions that are of particular importance to Nebraska. “I worked with my colleagues to add funds to the military operations and maintenance account with the intentionality that as much as $120 million will go to the immediate cleanup and operational needs of Offutt Air Force Base,” Fortenberry said. “I also helped to provide additional funds for the Emergency Watershed Protection Program to restore scarred lands and infrastructure. This important relief for our nation's environmental security will reshape eroded stream banks, repair water control structures, fix levees, and restore conservation priorities,” Fortenberry added. Among other items, the legislation also provides funds for emergency conservation projects on farms, levee repairs, and highway reconstruction.

Fortenberry said, “Nebraskans are resilient, determined, and generous. This federal assistance will help accelerate the recovery work of communities and individuals and allow Nebraska to remain strong.”

Rep. Adrian Smith

“I am glad we were able to come together and provide much needed relief to areas of our country, including Nebraska, which have been so devastated by natural disasters. We can now push further ahead with recovery efforts. Thousands of Nebraskans were affected by blizzards, rain, wind, and flooding, and this is another step as we rebuild.”

Rep. Cindy Axne

“I’ve been down to flood zones multiple times to speak with families, business owners and farmers who have lost everything. Their resilience is inspiring but the damage is heartbreaking,” said Rep. Axne. “These communities need our help. I’m glad Congress put politics aside and passed this crucial bill with funding for programs that Iowans need to rebuild and recover.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley

“Americans impacted by natural disasters in Iowa and throughout the country have had to wait too long for relief due to partisan politics in Congress. By passing this disaster relief package, the House took an important and necessary step forward to provide the assistance these Americans desperately need to rebuild,” Grassley said. “Included in the legislation is my amendment to provide specific relief for farmers who lost grain when grain bins busted because of flooding. This should help those affected, especially in Southwest Iowa, in their continued efforts to rebuild and recover. This package is a good start for addressing Midwest flooding needs. I’ll continue to work with farmers, communities and the state of Iowa on what further assistance will be needed.”