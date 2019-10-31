Heartland lawmakers hold their ground on impeachment inquiry rules vote

Heartland lawmakers held their ground Thursday as the U.S. House, split mostly along party lines, approved ground rules for their impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Rep. Don Bacon

“After acknowledging the unfairness of their hyper-partisan impeachment inquiry, House Democrats had a chance to establish the transparent impeachment process that Americans expect and restore some confidence in the citizens of this country in the People’s House. This bill crushed those hopes. House Democrats again refused and continue to deny basic due process protections previously extended to Presidents of both parties by both Republican and Democrat majorities. In an abandonment of long-standing House impeachment precedents, this resolution was rushed to a vote with no input by the minority; restricts the President’s right to have counsel present; unfairly limits subpoena power of the minority; and wrongfully places the House Intelligence Committee in control of the proceedings without any jurisdictional basis. Thus, I voted against the resolution.

“Hatred of the President alone is not grounds for impeachment. Our citizens will decide who our next President will be in 13 months, and we should trust the voters to decide and respect their will.”

Rep. Adrian Smith

“It is a shame something as serious as an impeachment inquiry has been used for political games. This haphazard process has been skewed to fit Speaker Pelosi’s narrative from the beginning and it only hurts our great nation. After a month of closed-door, unilateral hearings, Speaker Pelosi introduced a resolution to attempt to legitimize her impeachment inquiry. In no way does this flawed vote today right the wrong of this illegitimately handled inquiry. ”

Sen. Chuck Grassley

“House Democrats announced the opening of impeachment proceedings more than a month ago. So far, this process has been defined by its secrecy, lack of due process and fundamental unfairness. This vote is an implicit admission by House Democrats of exactly that. It’s a day late and a dollar short.

“Democrats’ impeachment proceedings are rooted in animus, a lack of rights for the accused, no transparency and anger at the 2016 election results. Even with this long-overdue resolution, House Democrats are still denying House Republicans the unrestricted right to call their own witnesses, to rebut Democratic witnesses and to have the same right to subpoena witnesses that the Democrats have granted themselves. And the president’s counsel still doesn’t have the right to be present and ask questions of witnesses before the Intelligence Committee, which has been given the role the Judiciary Committee has played in the past. This all stands in stark contrast to previous impeachment proceedings.

“As a result, this will continue to be a purely partisan and political process – a continuation of Democrats’ impeachment obsession that began before President Trump was even inaugurated. This entire process has been contaminated from the beginning and the Senate may have a difficult time taking seriously an impeachment founded on these bases.”

Nebraska Democratic Pary Chair Jane Kleeb praised the House Vote Thursday releasing the following statement:

Jane Kleeb - NDP Chair

“Nebraska Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith are cowards. President Trump must be held accountable for the clear abuse of power,” Kleeb said. “Republicans are hiding behind talking points while Democrats want an open investigation. In 2020, Nebraskans can send a clean slate of representatives who will respect our Constitution. The Democratic Party in Nebraska stands with the people.”