Heartland Workforce Solutions reopens

The need for assistance with unemployment claims was obvious Monday at the Heartland Workforce Solutions reopening.

"At 7:30 the parking lot was already filled," Vickie Gregorio, the One Stop operator said. "And we came out to start setting stuff up and one of the customers had approached us, they had already created a list. They had already put themselves in order."

Since April 7, the doors of the Heartland Workforce Solutions have been closed.

Operations moved to a different, more manageable site after this location was deep cleaned. At Monday's reopening, things looked very different.

"It's been a huge impact. People are having to wait outside as opposed to being inside," Gregorio said.

Everyone has to sanitize their hands and wear a mask.

Cones lined the sidewalk to keep people spread apart. Only 10 people are allowed inside the office at once and they're kept at a distance.

"It's been a lot trying to navigate all of those pieces," she explained.

The number of people needing their services has also jumped up. Before the pandemic, they'd see 50 to 60 people a day.

Today, before the 9 a.m. official open time, 38 people were already signed up to come inside.

"We see for the three county area that we are responsible for, we're seeing about 43% of unemployment," Gregorio said.

Denny Smothers was here filling today. He's been a school bus driver for STA for five years.

Smothers has been out of work now since March.

"When spring break come, we left and went on spring break," Smothers said. "And then we never went back, because that's when the coronavirus kicked in."

Smothers has been filing for unemployment ever since, luckily with no problems.

"Many of our school bus drivers are able to get the unemployment, which has sustained us and helped us," he said. "But I feel sorry for those who aren't able to do that."

6 News has previously reported people waiting weeks for their unemployment with no answers. Governor Pete Ricketts has reassured people in his daily news conferences they're working to get through the influx of claims.

Gregorio reiterated that.

"Their funds will be coming," she said. "So that's the biggest thing, double-check and make sure that it's been, it's gone through correctly. But once it's gone through, you just have to wait."

Heartland Workforce Solutions will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

They have staff on hand to help Spanish speakers and those with visual impairments.

The office will be closed Memorial Day.