Heartland Hope Mission hopes to serve thousands of turkeys to families in need for holiday

There are people who work hard every day and just need a little help around the holidays. They folks at Heartland Hope Mission provide that help and make sure those families have a happy Thanksgiving.

Last Saturday the mission handed out hams and turkeys to more than 1,000 families. They expect to serve around 5,000 more before Thanksgiving.

“We have seen a lot more people asking for requests this year than usual, it’s interesting to see a lot of people who have said we would have had to eat hamburger helper or something like that for Thanksgiving,” said Chelsea Salifou with Heartland Hope.

All of the food here is for people who have jobs, but they just don’t make enough money to buy enough food to last the entire month or for special occasions.

“A lot of times they don’t qualify for other assistance they may not be able to get food stamps but yet they’re not earning enough to make ends meet every month or else they’re struggling every month,” said Salifou.

For the working poor all it takes is an unexpected event to send them to the pantry for help.

“If their kid gets sick or their car breaks down they’re suddenly in a desperate situation and if we can help those families from becoming homeless and help them get back on their feet it’s much easier on the family and it’s much more cost-effective,” said Salifou.

They do need more donations here because they are helping more families this year than expected.

Last year the pantries provided help to more than 45,000 people. Heartland Hope Mission is located on 20th and U streets and they’ll be offering help until 7:30 p.m.

The South Omaha location is open on Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The location is Millard is available by phone at 402-733-2077.

