Heartland Focus for Sunday, August 4th

Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station's FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC's online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
Mike Fass
402-233-7814
Station Contact Info:
WOWT NBC Omaha
3501 Farnam Street
Omaha, NE 68131
(402) 346-6666
sixonline@wowt.com