Heartland Flood victims finding hope in the smallest of gifts

It’s supposed to be one of the happiest days of the year, but for many flood victims, this Christmas comes with some heartache.

In Mills County, the Dashner family is finding hope is a very special gift: 6-month old Elizabeth.

The family is gathered in their new home, a couple of miles away and up a hill from their old home. It had been in their family for generations but is now set to be demolished after the Heartland Flood wiped it out in March.

“We’ve been staying out of it because of the mold,” Bob Dashner said while taking 6 News on a tour of the home.

He knows exactly where the Christmas tree would be standing. But this year, his youngest son shakes the presents under a tree in their new home, in hopes of discovering a LEGO set to replace the one lost in the flood.

Dashner’s mother said the children have been keeping everyone’s spirits up — in particular, baby Elizabeth, who was born into the chaos of this year's multiple rounds of flooding.

“In the midst of all the nasty, she gave us hope," Nancy Dashner said. "So she's been a joy, and that's been very helpful, especially with Christmas coming up."

Mills County Supervisor Carol Vinton is hoping people remember the flood victims this holiday season.

“If there's any more donations that would like to come in, we could certainly use them," she said. "Because — remember — this isn't a quick fix, this is a long time of recovery."

In the meantime, the Dashners begin new traditions in their new home with their new baby — and maybe even some new LEGO.

“It’s different," Nancy Dashner said. "It isn't what we expected necessarily; it wasn't what we planned. But that's OK, because it's all working out."

How you can help

For donations to other flood-hit areas contact the respective counties for more information.