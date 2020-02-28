Heartland Flood: Plattsmouth water facility under repairs

The waters have finally receded around the water treatment plant in Plattsmouth, letting city officials get to work on repairs left by the Heartland Flood of 2019.

The water treatment plant in Plattsmouth is no longer surrounded by water as city crews work to make repairs on Feb. 28, 2020. (WOWT)

Officials said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers fixed the break that allowed the Platte River to flow into the area around the facility.

Now 4,500 tons of sandbags are protecting the town’s water supply as city crews began to work on the site in February.

City Administrator Erv Portis said now that the water is gone, it is giving them an opportunity to get a road back to where the plant can be accessed by trucks.

Portis said they finished the temporary flood protection wall that surrounds the entire water treatment plant only recently. He hopes the sandbags will stop floodwaters from coming back in if and when the river rises again.

For the last year, the city has depended on clean water coming from one well source. This month, they are happy to report two of the five water wells are up and running.

Portis said the fixes were necessary and great for the meantime, but the city is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency about their long-term plans.

“We've got about $5 million in either work done or currently under contract for water or wastewater just in temporary repairs. The bandaids we talked about before so we can continue to operate while we work through the long-term process with FEMA,” he said.

Such temporary fixes are hopefully only for the next few years, Portis said. The city is looking into a new location for both water and wastewater plants.