Heartland Flood: Pacific Junction, Iowa unready for Census

With the 2020 Census weeks away, towns trying to survive last year’s historic flooding are in for a major setback.

Flood-stricken towns like Pacific Junction are not ready for the count.

Only about 25 of its more than 200 homeowners have returned.

Pacific Junction Mayor Andy Young believes that number is going to grow but not in time to count those residents in the census.

The census determines how much money places get for everything from roads to Medicaid.

Young was hoping more people would be back by now to secure more of those funds.

"It's totally reshaping us because it's going to be the next two to five years that will be the determining factor of how big we become and can we maintain it. The census is there for 10 years -- we don't recount for another 10 years,” he said.

Young said they will have to get creative in finding ways to fill what will be some big funding gaps. But he is hopeful the town will survive.