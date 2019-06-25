HEARTLAND FLOOD: After more than 100 days, Iowa evacuees return home

The people of Bartlett, Percival, and McPaul, Iowa, received some long-awaited news Tuesday morning: the evacuation order is lifted.

Phillip Peters, a resident of Percival, said he’s ready for his family’s lives to return to normal, but knows it’s going to take a while.

“I've got to do some things here before everyone else can come home. Make things safe and livable, so I'll be working on that this week,” Peters said.

He said he’s lucky his house is quite a ways up off the ground. Most of the damage is in the basement.

“We can start replacing waters systems and get them set up, get the basement cleaned up, now that the water table's dropping,” he said. “We can start getting our septic systems cleared as the water table goes down. It makes things more functional around here."

While it’s good to be home, there are some restrictions: Fremont County is implementing a dusk-to-dawn curfew.

“It gives people a chance to go in during the daytime and do some clean up on their homes and their property,” said Mike Crecelius, Fremont County emergency management coordinator.

Although the evacuation order is lifted, people still need to take caution, he said, as road conditions are unpredictable.

“We really don't want anyone staying out there overnight because it's still a little risky for emergency crews to be going into the area,” he said.

As for Peters’ family, he said they’re not as excited to get home. After going through the flood in 2011, and now this, it’s tough.

"They're scared to come back, but it's where our money's tied into,” he said.

At this point, officials said they only want stakeholders going into these towns as there's still some level of risk; they don’t want people in the areas unless they’re working on recovery efforts.