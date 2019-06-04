HEARTLAND FLOOD: I-29 traffic now travels the Old Lincoln Highway

The closure of I-29 has diverted a lot of traffic to the Old Lincoln Highway. For Denny's Place in Crescent, Iowa, it's not always a good thing. Some of their employee's typical 10-minute commute is now 45.

"It used to be lickety-split and now she has 45 to 50 minutes extra drive to get here." Denny's manager Kella Sales said.

It's not only commuters driving through Crescent; there are also a lot of semi trucks — many of which have to turn back then they realize there is a low bridge just north of Crescent.

Many of those large trucks are forced to turn around in driveways and parking lots not built to take that much weight. Sales' neighbor has blocked off his lot with barrels to keep semis out.

"We couldn't believe some of them that just didn't really know that this was apparently going on." Sales said.

It's not only the roads hurting. Sales has had several jobs open for months, but employees she would usually get from Omaha say the extra drive isn't worth it.