HEARTLAND FLOOD: Christmas tree donations at Offutt double

A plea at Offutt Air Force Base now has surrounding communities jumping in to help.

The Heartland Flood washed away Christmas trees and decorations, making it hard for some families to bounce back in time for the holidays, but things have slowly started to turn around.

The Airmen's Attic went from 34 trees to give away to double that in just one week.

Sgt Rachel Mead says she's been busy collecting Christmas trees for families in her unit — five on Tuesday and seven more Wednesday.

"It's nice knowing whether it's a single Airman, a young married couple,

that they get to have something extra in their house to help lift their spirits for the holidays," Sgt Rachael Mead said.

Dozens of families on base were affected by the flood coming into Airmen's attic looking for the bare necessities and Christmas trees this holiday season are no exception.

"We were kinda worried we weren't going to be able to find a good tree,

so I was really glad they had this," said Patricia Kincade, Airmen 1st Class.

When 6 News first stopped by to visit Airmen's Attic, Dave Cingle said they were almost all out of Christmas trees but since our story two weeks later he says donations have doubled.

"I feel blessed that's a question... I love these people... and I care for them so much because they do so much for our country

and giving back to them is the only thing I can think of," Cingle said.

Despite all the donations, there is still a waiting list to get a tree — that's how much people have been reaching out.

"We just wanted to say 'thank you' in a small way," said Lyle Ward with Beardmore Chevrolet.

Ward said it was a visit to Offutt after the flood that made him want to help.

"You can't imagine it unless you see it, how bad it is" Ward said.

And when he saw they needed donations, he asked his employer to help chip in.

Ward said they were able to donate 40 trees Tuesday, and he was there to deliver them in person.

"it's hard to describe knowing you might have made a little bit of an impact on somebody's holidays," Ward said.