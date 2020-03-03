Heartland Flood: Boyer Chute unlikely to reopen for another year

Nearly a year out from last year's historic flooding, wildlife is returning to the Boyer Chute Refuge, but it could be another year before people can make their way back.

Boyer Chute near Fort Calhoun is unlikely to reopen this year due to repairs still needed after 2019's flooding.

Tom Cox manages the refuge. He said life is coming back but challenges remain.

“Wildlife in general has adapted to these flood events,” he said.

The county roads leading to the refuge still need repairs after being destroyed by floodwaters.

County Road P34 has been eroded with a 17-foot-deep gash.

“The challenge is getting the public back out here to enjoy it,” Cox said.

Another concern is people losing interest in the area by the time it reopens.

Cox said they are working hard to make sure the refuge is ready once the roads are repaired.

“We have a lot of flood cleanup to do,” he said.

Crews are working to remove sand and silt from roads, paths and parking lots.

The bridge crossing the river is in shambles.

The area has about seven miles of walking trails with areas to picnic and fish. It has been a popular place to visit, locals said.

Jim Geiger used to live beside the refuge but moved to higher ground after floodwaters wiped out his home.

“Well, there'd be a lot of traffic there and you'd see people fishing,” he said, and it has become tough to look at what has become of the area.

“Now it’s covered with sand and it’s just kind of a sad deal,” he added.

Cox does not want people to lose hope. He said the gates will eventually reopen and people will once again find refuge.

Washington County road officials have been working to get funding approval from FEMA before going ahead with road repairs.