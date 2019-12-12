Heart transplant patient's legacy lives on through annual Night of Hope

A number of people will take on the subject of the importance of family at an Omaha church on Thursday evening.

For the 7th year, St. Roberts is hosting a night of hope. There will be stories of survival and challenges ahead. The point is to remember the blessings around us every day.

In some ways, we’ve watched Macy Stevens grow up.

“Hello, I’m Macy Stevens reporting live from Cathedral Basilica where Macy goes to school while waiting for a heart transplant.”

When she was 10-years-old she gave us a tour of St. Louis. Her home away from home. She was waiting for a heart transplant.

Then she was back in Omaha with a new heart in time for Christmas in 2008.

“I can actually breathe and catch my breath,” said Macy.

Even with a makeshift microphone, she inspired those who were sick like her.

As she got older Macy and her family raised awareness about organ donation.

No longer running around with a microphone, Macy had new dreams of opening a dog grooming business.

Days before her 21st birthday, her heart stopped.

Jordan Stevens, Macy’s father said, “We feel blessed we got a 2nd chance. We got an extra 10-years with the transplant and she lived life to the fullest. We would love to have another 50-years with her, but it didn't work out."

From a child who needed three heart surgeries by the time she was two, to becoming a young woman full of heart and compassion, Macy’s impact lives on.

“People have told me that what happened to her has changed their outlook on life. Maybe they spend more time or it's more pressing because they didn't realize how fragile Macy's life was because she never lived that way," said Karen Stevens, her mother.

Macy and her sisters went to school at St. Roberts and Macy’s parents will take part in the Night of Hope.

Macy had planned to spend her 21st Birthday with family on her favorite beach, Orange Beach, Alabama. Her parents still followed through by going there.

