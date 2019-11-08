Hearing focused on Nebraska's correctional system

Lawmakers will hear about the issues that plague the state's correctional system at a hearing at the state capitol Friday.

A hearing is happening at 1 p.m. in room 1507.

In May, State Senator Steve Lathrop introduced an interim study to examine issues related to Nebraska's correctional system. The hearing scheduled for Friday is in reference to that study.

Earlier this year, the state's inspector general of corrections issued a warning to lawmakers about alarming conditions, driven by staffing shortages, record overtime and inmates who are using drugs and cellphones.