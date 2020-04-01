Health officials to possibly change recommendations on wearing masks

Health officials have been telling the general public not to wear masks in their day to day life but that instruction could be changing.

After weeks of dealing with the novel coronavirus science still shows wearing a mask does not prevent you from getting the virus

Anne O’Keefe, senior epidemiologist at the Douglas County Health Department said, "We're getting a lot of data from other countries now and it's a lot of information to sort through and people at the CDC are going through that."

The CDC says they are currently reviewing data to determine if wearing masks in the public could help prevent people who are asymptomatic from spreading the illness.

"There have been some instances where someone has transmitted the virus before they've had symptoms and there are some times where someone has the virus and never get symptoms."

Some health officials worry if this recommendation does come down from the CDC it could create an even bigger shortage of masks that are much needed by doctors, nurses and the like.

Douglas County health officials say if you feel safer wearing a mask in public, these reusable masks are what you should use, leaving the medical-grade ones for the professionals.

While the CDC is reviewing guidelines they have not changed. Currently, they are only recommending people who are sick or have a cough to wear them. This protects healthy people from contaminated droplets.

