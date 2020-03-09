Health officials create coronavirus phoneline for information

A phoneline has been established for those with questions regarding the coronavirus in Dodge, Saunders and Washington Counties.

Residents can dial 2-1-1 for general information about COVID-19 prevention and symptoms as well as the situation in Fremont.

Schools in the Fremont area have closed in reaction to confirmation of cases in Nebraska.

The line is being managed by Three Rivers Public Health Department in collaboration with Dodge County Emergency management and Fremont Area United Way.

Christy Fiala, Fremont Area United Way executive director, said the organization supports the accurate and timely distribution of important information to residents.

“The 2-1-1 system is uniquely designed to provide continuous availability of reliable information at a scale that is relevant to the current community need,” she said.