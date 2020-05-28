Health experts stress remaining cautious even as warmer weather brings more events

You may be seeing more social events popping up on community calendars. Health experts say, be cautious.

Spring is in full swing, so after months of being inside and limiting social interaction, you might be feeling the itch to get out and do more things.

There are a few things to consider before attending any social event.

“The virus hasn’t gone away just because the sun is out and the temperature is high. It’s still there it’s still in our community,” said Dr. Adi Pour.

Health Director Dr. Adi Pour says we should weigh our options after two months of no tours or social events, Joslyn Castle decided now is the time to learn how to make things work.

“This is a little bit different than what we do. So we’re getting into a new swing of things and figuring out how we stay connected to all these people who appreciate and want to be a part of our community,” said Sidney Gnann, with the Joslyn Castle.

Joslyn Castle’s Sidney Gnann says conversations about safety and best practices will be happening for months in the future.

“I want it to be a big success because I think we will see more activity like this over the warm months,” said Sidney.

Dr. Pour says the only way to assure safety is to stay away from social events in the coming months. But, those who choose to attend or host should look for certain criteria. Don’t gather in large groups and when you get your food, spread out.

“We’re all in this together. It’s fantastic for us to be able to invite them in in a safe way,” said Gnann.

The watchful eye of castle staff made sure health directives were being followed at this event and those who showed up say they’re happy to follow the rules so long as it gets them out of the house.

As your social calendar fills up, Dr. Pour says to anticipate following current health directives for the immediate future.

