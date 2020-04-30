Health expert explains the correct way to wear a mask

The CDC recommends we wear a mask while at the grocery store or the pharmacy - places where it's hard to distance yourself from others.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

Many of us are still getting used to that and it’s important to know about the right way and wrong way of wearing one.

We talked to an infectious disease physician who says if you're not wearing these masks correctly, you're not doing anyone around you much good.

Across the world, face masks have become a common piece of everyday attire.

Public Health officials say, when you're in public, wearing a face mask protects everyone around you. But they must be worn correctly.

Dr. V, an infectious disease physician with CHI Health Creighton, says she's witnessed people wearing their masks incorrectly, like *this*

"We're seeing a lot of people wear the mask below the nose or the mask is right below the chin and the whole face is open and not covered," said Dr. V.

The disease spreads from person to person through small droplets from the nose and mouth, so she says it's imperative that the mask covers both.

"When we're sick, secretions are coming out of our nose and mouths and when we're breathing particles come out of our nose and mouth so if you're just covering one that's not very helpful," said Dr. V.

Health experts say while masks are highly encouraged, remember: your line of defense doesn't stop there.

"How to prevent infection from spreading is not just mask; it's hand hygiene, masks, social distancing, and when we're sick we should stay home," said Dr. V.

Dr. V says you need to wash or sanitize your hands before and after you put your mask on.

She also says it's important to not touch your face or your mask when you're wearing it, that way you're not contaminating it.

