Health Department reminds food vendors about permit requirements

The Douglas County Health Department is reminding vendors and promoters of special events scheduled for the rest of the year to get the necessary permits.

“Food safety is a primary focus of the Health Department,” said Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour. “This is a matter of concern for people in every part of our community. Please plan ahead so your food sales operation can be properly inspected and permitted.”

It is illegal to sell food to the public without a permit and a set of standards has been established for food preparation with the public’s health in mind. Anyone who sets up an operation to sell food without a proper permit will be ordered to stop.

“We want everyone to enjoy the many outstanding community events that are scheduled for the rest of the year,” Dr. Pour said. “Avoiding food borne illnesses is only the first step but one where we can help.”

This year the Douglas County Health Department’s Retail Food Section will provide food inspection and permitting services for more than 50 events.

Click here for a list of events pending yet this summer.