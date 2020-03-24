Health Department clarifies gathering restrictions for salons, parlors

< a href="https://www.wowt.com/content/news/Coronavirus-updates-for-Tuesday-March-24-569051511.html">The Douglas County Health Department provided some clarification on restrictions involving beauty salons, nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, and other businesses in the beauty industry.

According to the release, even is the building can be kept at 10 people or less, the order issued also highlights a specific detail that does not allow for these businesses to remain operational.

Section 2 reads, "It is further ordered that even for gatherings below this size if a minimum social distance of six feet between attendees cannot be maintained in the venue or a subdivision thereof, the gathering is prohibited.”

The release states, that given the nature of the services provided in the industry, it is not possible for most services to be performed.