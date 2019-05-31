Health Department advises of potentially deteriorating air quality

The Douglas County Health Department says smoke from wildfires in Canada might present some air-quality issues for those with respiratory issues this weekend.

The wind-driven smoke drifted into Douglas County and the surrounding areas on Friday but the Air Quality Index, or AQI, remained in the moderate category.

A moderate AQI means the air quality is acceptable, but for some pollutants, there may be a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

HEALTH CONCERNS: Given the current wind speeds and the possibility of rain Saturday morning, the health department is forecasting the AQI to remain in the moderate category throughout the weekend. However, given how quickly Nebraska’s weather can change, they believe anyone with lung disease, respiratory disease, a heart condition, or anyone caring for children should monitor the air quality.

If you experience repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, tightness or pain in the chest, palpitations, nausea, unusual fatigue or a light-headed feeling please see your health care provider.