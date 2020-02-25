Head of Omaha PTO facing embezzlement charges

Omaha Police has arrested the head of a parent-teacher organization who is now facing charges of theft by deception.

Bradley Whitmore, 41, in jail at Douglas County Corrections, was arrested Monday. He stands accused of embezzling nearly $8,000 from Florence Elementary's PTO over the course of seven months, according to the OPD report.

The report states that Whitmore used the Florence PTO debit card to make unauthorized cash withdrawals.

Whitmore admitted to taking the funds, the police report states.

Bond has not yet been set.