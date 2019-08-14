Pool-chemical mix prompts hazmat response at Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands

A mixture of two pool chemicals caused a "serious reaction" affecting the Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands, Omaha Fire said Wednesday.

No injuries were reported, according to Assistant Omaha Fire Chief Cathy Bossman.

Omaha Fire's hazmat team put up caution tape around an intersection near the Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands-South Omaha at 22nd and P streets, sealing off the area Wednesday morning.

The effects of the reaction have been contained in the Boys & Girls Club building, which has been shut down while the hazmat team monitors air quality, Bossman said. She said the club would remain closed today and could be closed tomorrow as well.

Bossman said the Boys & Girls Club employees quickly realized the hazardous chemical mix and called 9-1-1.

Omaha Police has been restricting access to the area surrounding the club while the team conducts their investigation.

