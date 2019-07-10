Hazardous sidewalks replaced after Six On Your Side Report

Walking will be getting easier for residents at a Bellevue retirement community. Just a week after a Six On Your Side investigation bad sidewalks are being replaced.

Last week we showed you the danger for senior citizens walking around the Tregaron retirement community. Many of the sidewalks were eroded and cracked. But those hazards are being torn out. Forms have been placed for the pouring of new sidewalks so very soon the residents will be more confident walking around the complex or to the clubhouse.

Resident Faye Dunning said, ”Of course it’s going to be safer, that it is there’s no doubt about it. They’re working on the handicap ramp down at the other end and the whole section of sidewalk here, so ya it’s great.”

The reconstruction includes new handicap ramps leading to the parking lot. Residents hope to see that repaired and also better lighting for the lot. The corporate manager has not returned our phone message.

