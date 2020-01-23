Hayneedle closing headquarters in Omaha, integrating with Walmart.com

In a move toward consoldation with Walmart.com online home goods retailer Hayneedle.com announced Thursday it is shutting the doors on its headquarters near 90th and Dodge.

While the website will continue to be available to consumers, the move is expected to impact more than 200 employees who work at the HQ at 9394 W. Dodge Road, according to an email from spokeswoman for Walmart.com Acquired Brands. Those employees will receive at least 60 days' notice, she said.

More than 100 employees will relocate to Hayneedle's customer care office in Chalco, the spokeswoman said.

"All associates will be provided with outplacement services and are eligible to apply for available roles within the Walmart network," she said.

Hayneedle.com was acquired by Jet.com in 2016, which was acquired by Walmart shortly thereafter. As part of Walmart’s e-commerce strategy, both Jet and Hayneedle operated independently, according to a news release.