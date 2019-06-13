Haworth Park might need $3 million in flood repair

The City of Bellevue says Haworth Park could need millions of dollars worth of flood repairs.

Officials say the Missouri River is still out of its banks and they can't assess the damage or get FEMA involved until the river goes down at least 10 feet.

Usually by this time of year people are out camping with their RVs at Haworth and boating on the Missouri but the park has been closed since March.

Officials say Haworth Park is in a flood plain. It floods regularly, as it should, but the water is supposed to come in and go out quickly.

When it sits for weeks or months, like it has this year, it damages buildings, electrical systems and it washes away the river bank.

The city says the last time it flooded this bad was in 2011 and they put in $1.9 million to fix it. Today they estimate it could cost nearly $3 million.