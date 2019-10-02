Hawaii-based Marine to be arraigned for Offutt AFB firearms allegations

A Marine stationed in Hawaii is scheduled to be arraigned for allegations he tried to bring weapons onto Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

Pfc. Ali Al-kazahg’s arraignment Wednesday at Marine Corps Base Hawaii is the first step in his general court-martial. He waived a preliminary hearing in August and a military officer recommended that there should be court-martial for charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possessing modified firearms, making threats and fraudulent enlistment.

His sister says the Michigan-born, Nebraska-raised son of Iraqi refugees is the target of racism. She says military authorities overreacted when he went to the base to work out while his personal weapons were in his truck.

Nedhal Al-kazahy says they’re not allowed to discuss his case when she calls her brother, who is confined in Hawaii.