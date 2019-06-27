Hastings, Nebraska shooting suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot

A police standoff with a Hastings, Nebraska man came to an end early Thursday when authorities say the suspect shot and killed himself hours after shooting and critically injuring his ex-wife.

Hastings emergency crews responded to a home around 7:30 Wednesday night to investigate a report of a disturbance and shots being fired.

Officers found Lana Langenberg, 54, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was hospitalized in Hastings and later air-lifted to Lincoln where she was listed in critical but stable condition Thursday.

Authorities identified David Langenberg, 58, as the suspect. They located him at his home and the stalemate began.

A Nebraska State Patrol negotiator made contact with him by phone and the talks continued for hours.

Hastings Police Captain Mike Doremus said around 12:30 Thursday morning Langenberg came out of the house holding a handgun. Police say he shot himself and died at the scene.