Harriet Tubman’s grandniece says redesigned $20 bill delayed ‘because she was a black woman’

Harriett Tubman’s great-great-grandniece Pauline Copes Johnson worries that she won’t see Tubman’s face on the $20 bill in her lifetime.

Pauline Copes Johnson said she believes the Underground Railroad hero should be on the bill. The Obama-era plan has been delayed by the Trump administration. (Source: WSYR/CNN)

Last week, the Trump administration announced an Obama-era plan to put the Underground Railroad hero on the bill has been delayed.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the new bills likely won't come out until 2028.

“I’ve made no decision that relates to that,” said Mnuchin, when asked if he supported Tubman being on the bill.

But that isn't stopping some people from getting creative.

Johnson gets a chuckle out of how supporters of her aunt Tubman are rebelling against the U.S. Treasury, buying a stamp online to replace President Andrew Jackson's face with hers.

"I think that she should get all the recognition she can,” Johnson said. “She's worthy of it."

The stamps sold out.

“I think that because she was a woman and because she was a black woman,” Johnson said, when asked why authorities are delaying the Obama-era plan. “And I think they think it’s terrible to have a black woman on currency. But I don’t think so, because look at all she has done.”

Johnson is fighting the administration and the clock. At age of 91, Johnson worries she won't see the honor in her lifetime.

“It would be wonderful. I would like to have the first one off the mint,” said Johnson, when asked if she would be happy to see her aunt on the bill.

The $20 bill featuring Tubman is worth so much more to her.

