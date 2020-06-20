Harrah's Casino in Council Bluffs to reopen July 3

Harrah’s Casino will reopen July 3 at 10 a.m., the company announced Saturday, pending approval of health regulations by the State of Iowa.

In an issued statement, Harrah’s said slot machines will be configured with limited seated to support social distancing while table games remain closed.

Certain amenities like the hotel, VIP lounge, valet parking and the 360 Steakhouse will remain closed until further notice.

The backstage Grill will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 pm. each day.

More information is available at Harrah’s website.

