Harold's Koffee House remains open after changing to carry-out only

This pandemic is posing a challenge for every restaurant in the area.

Harold's Koffee House in Florence has been in business for 61 years.

The owner is busy rethinking his business model to make sure the business sees 62.

Friday at Harold's Koffee House and the special is a hot turkey sandwich.

In normal times that means standing room only but we are not in normal times.

Almost overnight they had to pivot to an all carry-out operation.

Matt Bohnenkamp said, "It was a big pinch for a while to figure out make decisions about how much food I'm gonna need, how much people will want and then target the right foods that people will want that are easy to take home."

That meant getting creative, slimming down the menu and innovations like family-style meal kits which Matt promoted on social media.

"I wanted to show you some of the kits that we have in addition to our full menu."

But the menu wasn't the only thing Matt was worried about. He wanted to make sure his employees would be ok, too.

“I'd like to use the term ‘family’ but we operate as a team better because we keep it pretty professional but we really have a strong relationship with our employees,” he said.

Pamela Craven has been on the team here for 25 years. All the uncertainty wears on her.

“Yeah, I mean, worried about the rent -- worried about my bills -- worried about food gas just like everybody else."

One thing Pamela won't have to worry about is customer loyalty.

Donald Smith a customer said, "Been coming out here for 61 years. I see no reason to let fear interfere with following the rules and supporting the neighborhood businesses.”

So Harold's has had to make some adjustments but the sign on the door says it all.

"This too shall pass."

Matt tells us that he's now confident that his new business model will get Harold's through these tough times.