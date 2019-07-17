'Hamilton' fans line up for tickets to Omaha performances of hit Broadway show

Tickets to the Broadway show "Hamilton" are officially on sale in Omaha, and people lined up before the sun came up Wednesday to score tickets to the hottest show coming to town.

“I never thought I'd actually be able to see it, I'm really excited,” said McKenna Flynn of Elkhorn.

It's the show everyone wants to see — and now it's finally headed to Omaha.

“Hamilton” is the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America's founding fathers.

It's the story — and the music — that has all these people waiting in line.

“I'm a really big theater nerd, so I love musical theater, musicals, and stuff like that,” Macey West said. “And I've listened to the entire ‘Hamilton’ soundtrack way more than I probably should.”

Tickets went on sale at 10 this morning, but people lined up long before the sun even came up.

“To get in line to be able to get tickets — we thought there was going to be a long line,” Adriana Guzman Samuel said.

It's the meaning of the show that has people in line so excited to see it — they say the mix of history with the modern twist has them drawn in.

“I just like to know what the Founding Fathers went through to get us here today,” Macey West said.

Tickets are on sale now. Performances will run Sept. 10-29.