Hamburg looks to rebuild after flood by reopening high school

It’s being described by one flooded-out community's hope for a comeback; Hamburg, Iowa is asking the state to reopen its high school.

Mike Wells is the superintendent and principal of Hamburg Community Schools. He joined other local leaders last week in Des Moines to make a case to bring back its high school.

“It’s kind of the last hope for this community I mean it was devastated by flooding,” said Wells.

Right now about 150 students ranging from pre-kindergarten to 8th grade attend Hamburg's public school. And about 50 high-school students get bused 10 miles north to Sidney or find their own way to another school.

Wells says having the ability to keep students in town will help attract some much-needed residents.

“It will spur housing it will help us rebuild the community,” noted Wells.

One of the concerns being, some families displaced by the flooding are choosing not to return.

“We’re losing a lot of families that don't want to return to the community because they want their kids to be in a K through 12 system,” said Wells.

The state has been closing rural schools in an attempt to keep costs in check; shrinking rural populations means less tax revenue to cover the expense of a school. But Wells believes Hamburg has a good argument, which includes sharing some resources with the town of Essex, where he's also the superintendent.

“We have an opportunity because I'm shared with Essex and Hamburg,” said Wells. “We have some certified staff we could share with Essex."

A town getting creative, in an effort to stay afloat.

“Without a high school where we're afraid our numbers will continue to dwindle and the community will have a hard time coming back from this,” said Wells.

Last week the Iowa State Board of Education split the vote 4-to-4 on whether to reopen the high school. With one member missing for the vote, they plan to take a deciding vote next month.

