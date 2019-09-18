Hamburg awarded $15 million for flood recovery

Help is on the way for Hamburg.

Town leaders announced Wednesday that it was awarded two grants to make repairs and clean up following the Heartland Flood in March.

One of the grants will be the city's 15 percent for the buyout of 73 homes, which FEMA deemed uninhabitable. Those homes are slated for demolition.

The other grant, for $6.3 million, will help rebuild and raise the town's levee to protect it from future flooding.

This $15 million fund was specially created by the Iowa legislature, with help from Governor Reynolds, Paul Trombino, Chief Operating Office from the Governor’s office and our Representative, Dave Sieke. — hamburgiowa (@hamburgiowa) September 18, 2019