Hamburg awarded $15 million for flood recovery

Source: @HamburgIowa
Updated: Thu 3:35 PM, Sep 19, 2019

HAMBURG, Iowa (WOWT) -- Help is on the way for Hamburg.

Town leaders announced Wednesday that it was awarded two grants to make repairs and clean up following the Heartland Flood in March.

One of the grants will be the city's 15 percent for the buyout of 73 homes, which FEMA deemed uninhabitable. Those homes are slated for demolition.

The other grant, for $6.3 million, will help rebuild and raise the town's levee to protect it from future flooding.

 