Hamburg awarded $15 million for flood recovery

HAMBURG, Iowa (WOWT) -- Help is on the way for Hamburg.
Town leaders announced Wednesday that it was awarded two grants to make repairs and clean up following the Heartland Flood in March.
One of the grants will be the city's 15 percent for the buyout of 73 homes, which FEMA deemed uninhabitable. Those homes are slated for demolition.
The other grant, for $6.3 million, will help rebuild and raise the town's levee to protect it from future flooding.
This $15 million fund was specially created by the Iowa legislature, with help from Governor Reynolds, Paul Trombino, Chief Operating Office from the Governor’s office and our Representative, Dave Sieke.— hamburgiowa (@hamburgiowa) September 18, 2019
#2. $6.3 million to raise our levee to 919 elevation to protect our town from the Missouri River— hamburgiowa (@hamburgiowa) September 18, 2019
Hometown Hamburg was awarded both!
There we were in a room with sister cities, each attempting to recover, each needing money from this fund, yet all pulling for each other.