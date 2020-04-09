Hamburg, Iowa struggles with pandemic following flood recovery

The global pandemic is landing the second of a one-two-punch.

Towns like Hamburg, Iowa are battling back from last year's historic flooding -- now up against a crisis like never seen before as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

But one small town is determined to stay on its feet.

It's been a long haul for the people of Hamburg and its businesses.

Phil Kuhr, manager of Stoner Drugstore said, “We lost a significant amount of business last year, and we lost a significant

amount of people from our town."

Forced out by historic floodwaters.

"Over a year ago we had about eight inches of water and it doesn't seem like much but it knocked us out,” he said.

Out but not down. It took more than a year but they came back.

"We were open for a couple of weeks and then two days after our grand opening the state shut us down because of the coronavirus, so I mean -- what do you do?” Kuhr wondered.

Down the street, they're asking the same question.

Vicky Sjulin, owner of Blue Moon Bar and Grill said, “We were just getting to the point where we were starting to repay loan debt that we had from all of the flooding damages.”

Now, they're hoping these orders are enough.

"The support of the carry-out food has been wonderful,” she said.

Support is exactly what's kept this town alive -- but it hasn't been easy.

"Our community is absolutely starved to find some sort of normal here,” Sjulin added.

And just when that "normal" might return is anyone's guess.