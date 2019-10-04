delete later

$6.3 million from the state is on its way to help the town of Hamburg, Iowa build their levee higher.

For months now the town has been pushing to get this levee built up. The Corps of Engineers said they didn’t have the authority to build it higher, and that any work would have to be paid for by the people in the town.

The levee runs right through David Mincer’s property, and he gives all the credit to Governor Kim Reynolds and local leaders for paying for the project, giving the town a chance to survive.

“Our mayor and city council has been very determined in wanting to make this happen, I mean basically we’re fighting for our future here in Hamburg,” said Mincer.

Recent heavy rainfall has delayed the work on the levee, but the Corps is hopeful to begin work before the end of the year.

