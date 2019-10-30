Hallmark arrives in David City on Wednesday

A bit of Christmas magic is arriving in Nebraska. Wednesday, October 30 is the event "Christmas Comes Early to David City" with the Hallmark Channel.

If you plan on driving to David City, it is a little less than an hour from Lincoln.

During the event, David City and Hallmark are celebrating the birthplace of Hallmark's creator, Joyce C. Hall.

Downtown David City, on D Street between 4th and 5th Streets, is now Candy Cane Lane.

Schedule of events:

4:45 p.m. Caroling and performances begin

5:10 p.m. Santa arrives in a model T

6:45 p.m. Tree lighting ceremony

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. History of Joyce C. Hall and Business Showcase

Other events throughout the evening include a Santa letter writing station, kids' games, extended business hours, Thorpe Opera House tours, and free food and drinks

Tips for getting to and from downtown David City:

The Butler County Chamber of Commerce suggests people arrive early and carpool if possible.

A shuttle service will run from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There are two parking points for the shuttle service along Highway 15.

If you are traveling from the south, take the shuttle from Aquinas High School.

If you are traveling from the north, park at the Butler County Fairgrounds.

Check out the map below to see where the parking points are located.

