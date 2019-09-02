Halfway through a six-month trial - scooters draw mixed reviews

We’re halfway to the yea or nay verdict in the Omaha scooter trial.

Those electric-powered two-wheelers have been on the street since May as part of a six-month run to see if they’re a good fit for the city and we sampled some opinions straight out of Scooterville Monday.

Jeff Ankenbauer works in the Old Market and he told us, "We see a lot of people just, like burning through."

Burning through the Old Market – one of the areas the electric scooters are not supposed to be.

Other restricted areas include parts of Riverfront and Blackstone District as well as college campuses.

Ankenbauer said, “It's a safety issue. Elderly people, kids, animals, scaring people."

Lime Scooters says it uses a mobile app to keep people from riding in the restricted zones but so far it doesn't seem to be working.

Within seconds of arriving in the Old Market Monday, 6 News noticed two scooters passing by. It's something that's becoming a frustration for people who live and work in the area.

Sal Leony calls the Market home and said, “I have an anxious dog so when they're riding around he'll get scared. Especially when they're on the sidewalk and zooming by."

As of August 12th, Omaha Police said they had issued 45 tickets and 61 warnings to scooter riders with 37 of those tickets handed to people for riding on sidewalks.

Leony said, “I think they need to be more regulated, especially in terms of staying on the streets and off the sidewalks. Especially when it gets packed. I've seen a couple of people get hit. I've seen scooters hit potholes."

The “burning” and “zooming” that Jeff and Sal referred to are relative speed measurement terms that need a little context. The scooters travel up to nearly 15 miles per hour and Ankenbauer says that’s enough to do damage on busy, often narrow, sidewalks.

"There are people down here who yell, 'Hey, get off the sidewalk!' and I feel like that's their right. I've done it because I have kids and if they were out here and got hit by a scooter I'd be pretty irate."

In November we'll see if the city gets behind the scooters or moves toward banning them as other cities have begun doing.

According to a Consumer Reports survey, of 47 scooting cities there have been 1,700 scooter-related injuries since they rolled out in 2017.

We're working to gather information from local hospitals on scooter-related injuries in Omaha.