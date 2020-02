Hair Club for Men founder - and client - Sy Sperling dies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hair Club for Men founder Sy Sperling has died in Florida.

Sperling became famous in the 1980s for his ubiquitous commercials featuring before and after photos of his clients, ending with him proclaiming “I’m not only the Hair Club president but I’m also a client” as he showed a photo of his previously bald self.

Sperling began his business in New York City before taking it national. His commercials were even spoofed on the “Tonight” show and on “Saturday Night Live.”

He sold the business for $45 million in 2000. Sperling was 78 when he died Thursday in Boca Raton.

