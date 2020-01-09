Hacked Kentucky road sign asked drivers to 'send nudes'

A roadside sign in a southern Kentucky county asked drivers for a pretty personal request.

The sign on Highway 92 East asked people to 'send nudes.' (Sarah Berry)

The sign on Ky. 92 in Whitley County asked people to "send nudes."

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed the sign was hacked on Thursday.

A contractor on the project turned off the board and changed the message. Officials said the sign belonged to the contractor and not the state.

They say it was password-protected, and someone was able to get past that and change the message.

The phrase is a popular internet meme that shows up unexpectedly in social media videos.