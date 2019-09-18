Habitat for Humanity's Builder Blitz takes on day three

Habitat for Humanity’s annual Home Builder’s Blitz is underway and work crews are hustling to complete the project in a North Omaha neighborhood.

About 300 people are working to build eight homes in five days in the Kountze Park area. Wednesday is day three for the builders.

Eight local builders are working full speed to get the project done.

“Everyone’s really excited to see these houses start to take shape and to really meet the people who are going to be moving into these homes,” said Megan Thomas with Habitat for Humanity.

Work crews are also building some two-story homes in the Kountze Park area, Habitat officials want to make sure the new homes fit into the old neighborhood.

Gattuoy Diang is from South Sudan and is going to be a resident in one of the new homes.

“I could not believe this, this is a dream come true, I could not imagine that I would own a house like this in the future but now it’s a reality,” said Diang.

Work crews have a couple more days to build and are hoping the completed project will change lives, as well as this community.

Once the homes are complete, Habitat for Humanity will have built or renovated 14 homes in the area.