Habitat for Humanity to turn North Omaha lots into affordable housing

For one dollar Habitat for Humanity purchased eight empty lots from the city of Omaha. Those eight lots total more than one acre of land. Omaha Habitat will take the property and improve neighborhoods by turning it into affordable housing.

Many of the lots have sat empty for years. Quentin Allen has lived in the North Omaha area of close to 40-years. He says something really needs to be done about all of the empty lots in his area.

“We need to fill these lots up with homes to provide homes for people, it rebuilds the community and we’re trying to bring the community back,” said Allen.

Naomi Hattaway is the program director at Habitat for Humanity Omaha, she says some of the land acquired is located in more challenging areas than what they’re used to.

“But we’re not scared of it that’s what we are equipped to do, and to utilize resources. Also to help with infrastructures and clearing that kind of thing, it’ll be OK,” said Hattaway.

Mustafa Hassan lives in a Habitat for Humanity home, across from his home is an empty lot.

“Nobody coming on that land trying to build anything so I’m more than happy to build anything,” said Hassan.

Not only will Habitat build new homes but they will also lend a hand to older homes in the neighborhoods.

“We’re really excited about these because it helps us be a good partner to the city of Omaha and the Omaha housing authority and 75 north as part of the choice neighborhood intuitive grant money that was given earlier this year from HUD,” said Hattaway.

