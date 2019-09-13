Habitat for Humanity prepares for the annual Blitz

Work crews at Habitat for Humanity are hard at work preparing for their annual Home Owners Blitz.

The build begins Monday and will continue through Septemeber 20th.

Eight local builders have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to build homes in the Kountze Park area between 22nd and 24th Sprague and Manderson.

"It gives us a tremendous amount of energy to have this kind of build event and to work with professional builders to its just a joy to see the houses go up, so quickly we learn a lot these are great partnerships to see how others are operating," said Megan Thomas, with Habitat for Humanity.

Homes will cost about $150,000 to build and a total of 14 homes will be built or renovated at the end of the Blitz.