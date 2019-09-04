HVAC contractor charged with fraud

A heating and air conditioning contractor has been arrested following a 6 On Your Side Report on an alleged scheme to defraud elderly homeowners.

Scott Iverson, 51, was arrested on a felony theft by deception warrant and faced a judge for a bond setting.

According to the prosecutor, the victim did give him a check, he cashed the check, but did not complete the work.

That’s why the case against Iverson is considered criminal and not civil.

Roslyn Ressler wrote a $1,700 check for a new air conditioner last year, but the unit was never installed.

“You know all these excuses about when he was going to install it, oh my truck broke down, all this kind of thing then he quit responding to us,” said Ressler.

6 News confronted the contractor weeks before he was arrested asking why the installation was taking so long.

“I’ve got anxiety bad and right now I’m getting some money collected from people who owe me,” said Iverson.

Iverson refunded a second customer, Frances Kudlirka $1900 but still owes her $1100.

Iverson has been released from jail after signing a promise to show up for court, if he doesn’t he will owe a $5,000 bond.

