HUSKERS LIVE-BLOG: Get live updates during today's game against Indiana

Nebraska gets back to its Big Ten schedule this afternoon following a bye week, by playing host to Indiana in a cross-division matchup at Memorial Stadium.

WHEN: Kick off will be just after 2:30 p.m.

WATCH: The game will be televised by BTN.

LISTEN: Heard coverage on the Husker Sports Network from Learfield-IMG.

LIVE UPDATES

Our Husker Gameday Live Blog, located below this text, gets started shortly before kickoff.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome from Memorial Stadium. This is Sports Director Ross Jernstrom. I will be updating the game this afternoon.

Noah Vedral starts at quarterback.

Big play--45 yard pass from Vedral to Spielman. Great play.

Vedral 4-yard touchdown run. Nebraska leads 7-0 with 13:32 left in first quarter. 5 plays--75 yard drive. Barret Pickering is back and kicks the extra point.

NEBRASKA 7 INDIANA 0

Indiana drives downfield on opening possession. The Hoosiers get to the 3-yard line. 22-yard field goal by Logan Justus is good. Nebraska still leads 7-3 with 8:45 left in first quarter.

NEBRASKA 7 INDIANA 3

Nerbaska starts drive from the 25-yard line. Oh what a trick play! Huskers try a reverse and pass to Vedral. Gain to 32 yard line , after a personal foul on Indiana.

Vedral makes quick pass to Wan'Dale Robinson and he gains 35 yards.

Vedral scores on a 1-yard touchdown run. Nebraska leads 14-3 with 6:57 left in the first quarter. 5-plays 75 yard drive. This is the kind offense we have not seen from the Huskers this season.

NEBRASKA 14 INDIANA 3.

Indiana drives downfield and completes a pass down at the 8 yard line. Officials rule catch is good. Review? Confirmed completed catch.

Peyton Ramsey goes untouched 8 yards for a touchdown. Nebraska still leads 14-9 with 3:23 left in the first quarter. The extra point was no good.

NEBRASKA 14 INDIANA 9

Nebraska in hurry up offense and guess what--on the third play of the drive Indiana's Thomas Allen suddenly drops to the turf to stop play. He is the son of the Head Coach Tom Allen. Great coaching!