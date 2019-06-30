HEAT ADVISORY: Sunday brings a new round of dangerous heat

June is bowing out with another dose of dragon fire. Pavement has buckled, medics have been dispatched on a number of calls for heat-related problems and a Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday.

Meteorologist David Koeller's forecast calls for temperatures in the 90s Sunday with heat index readings in the 100 to 108 degree range.

Bellevue Police tweeted a photo of the buckled pavement on eastbound Chandler Road Saturday evening. Similar reports have followed at other locations in the metro.

Ease up on the outdoor activities and stay hydrated. The steam poses a threat of heat-related illnesses. Children and the elderly are particularly at risk in these conditions.

Both air temperature and humidity affect the body’s ability to cool itself during hot weather. Heat stress occurs when sweating isn’t enough to cool the body, causing a person’s body temperature to rise rapidly. Heat stress symptoms include clammy, sweaty skin; light-headedness; weakness; and nausea. Heat-related illnesses include sunburn, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and the most severe form requires immediate medical attention.

Hot weather precautions include the following:



Drink plenty of non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated fluids, especially during physical activity.

Avoid heavy meals and hot foods, which add heat to your body.

Monitor infants for fluid intake, and dress them in cool, loose-fitting clothing.

Check on relatives, neighbors and friends who may be at risk.

Never leave children or pets in parked cars. Even with the windows open, temperatures can reach 130 degrees in only a few minutes. Place your cell phone, purse or left shoe in the backseat as a reminder that you have a child in the car.

Make sure pets and livestock that live outdoors have plenty of fresh, cool water and shade. Pets should be brought indoors if possible.

Those who do need to be outside are advised to wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, sunglasses, sunscreen (SPF of 30 or more) and a hat. Plan activities to avoid being outside between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Rest frequently in shaded areas and stay hydrated. Stop activity and get into a cool area if you become lightheaded, confused, weak or faint. Extreme heat can be a concern to healthy people as well, including children participating in outdoor activities such as summer camps and athletic events and practices.

There's even some help you can tote around in your pocket to deal with the sizzling weather. Click here to visit the CDC's website and check out their Heat Safety Tool app.