HEAT ADVISORY: Dangerous heat expected throughout the weekend - use caution outdoors

A little haze, a whole lot of hot and a formal heat advisory grips the metro. Welcome to summertime and use caution out there.

Meteorologist David Koeller's forecast calls for a blend of heat and humidity that will match-up temperatures in the 90s with dew points soggy enough to leave us with a heat index, or "feels-like" temperature peaking in the 105 to 108 degree range.

Ease up on the outdoor activities, stay hydrated and get used to dealing with this. That Head Advisory will push clear into Sunday night.

The hot environment will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Health officials say children are more at risk from high temperatures because they adjust more slowly to the heat, have thinner skin, produce more heat with activity, sweat less and are less likely to rest or get a drink when they are active. Others at risk include the elderly, those with chronic diseases, those who are overweight and those using certain medications or alcohol.

Both air temperature and humidity affect the body’s ability to cool itself during hot weather. Heat stress occurs when sweating isn’t enough to cool the body, causing a person’s body temperature to rise rapidly. Heat stress symptoms include clammy, sweaty skin; light-headedness; weakness; and nausea. Heat-related illnesses include sunburn, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and the most severe form requires immediate medical attention.

Hot weather precautions include the following:



Drink plenty of non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated fluids, especially during physical activity.

Avoid heavy meals and hot foods, which add heat to your body.

Monitor infants for fluid intake, and dress them in cool, loose-fitting clothing.

Check on relatives, neighbors and friends who may be at risk.

Never leave children or pets in parked cars. Even with the windows open, temperatures can reach 130 degrees in only a few minutes. Place your cell phone, purse or left shoe in the backseat as a reminder that you have a child in the car.

Make sure pets and livestock that live outdoors have plenty of fresh, cool water and shade. Pets should be brought indoors if possible.

Those who do need to be outside are advised to wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, sunglasses, sunscreen (SPF of 30 or more) and a hat. Plan activities to avoid being outside between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Rest frequently in shaded areas and stay hydrated. Stop activity and get into a cool area if you become lightheaded, confused, weak or faint. Extreme heat can be a concern to healthy people as well, including children participating in outdoor activities such as summer camps and athletic events and practices.