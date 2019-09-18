HEARTLAND FLOOD:Disaster proclamation issued for certain counties in Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Wednesday for Fremont, Mills, Harrison, and Pottawattamie Counties due to renewed flooding along the Missouri River.

According to a release from the Governor, this allows state resources to be used including the Iowa Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for qualifying residents in these counties. This also waives some competitive bidding requirements for the Iowa Department of Transportation, in order to conduct emergency repairs on flood-impacted roadways.

For qualifying residents, they have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim. The grant instructions and application are located on the Iowa Department of Human Services website.

