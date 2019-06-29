HEARTLAND FLOOD: Water rescues spike in wake of flooding

It's been a busy year for water rescues and it all has to do with the heartland flood.

Since June 18th, seven people have been rescued by Waterloo Fire and Rescue and that's only counting the Elkhorn River.

We're told most of the time people are getting stuck in trees or debris. The water is also moving twice as fast than normal and officials tell 6 News it'll take the river a while to return to normal.

Dale Stork, with Waterloo Fire and Rescue, said, “When we got there two were on the bank, three were still in trees caught and one was on a log in the middle of the river with no life jacket on. I anticipate we will have more and I just hope we can get to them before we have fatality. We do our best to get to people we are always ready 24 hours a day to get out there.”

There is no law that prevents you from going out on the water but officials urge extreme caution when doing so.